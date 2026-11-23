A Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet struck two targets belonging to Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region during a single combat sortie.

Video footage of the strikes was released by the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Pilot Andriy carried out the combat mission within the area of responsibility of the 3rd Army Corps. During the sortie, a reinforced concrete road bridge across a river and the command and observation post of a company belonging to one of the invaders’ motorized rifle regiments were struck.

GBU guided aerial bombs were used for the strikes. The brigade noted that the destruction of the bridge will complicate the movement of Russian equipment and personnel, and the destruction of the command post will disrupt the enemy’s control over units in this sector of the front.

The military did not specify which variants of the GBU bombs were used.

Source: 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force.

On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “West” shot down two Russian drones while repelling another enemy air attack. To take down the first target, the pilot used an air-to-air missile, and he shot down the second with an aircraft cannon.

A video has been posted online showing the Ukrainian pilot in action as he destroyed a Russian Shahed attack drone using his onboard cannon.

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