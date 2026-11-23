In October 2026, 534 civilians, including 16 children, were killed as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, and nearly 3,000 more civilians were wounded. These figures were announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara during his address at the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

According to the defense minister, over the course of the month, Russian troops also struck 17 hospitals, 39 schools, about 500 apartment buildings, and nearly 2,000 private homes, as well as 19 museums and historical and cultural heritage sites.

Source: Ukrinform.

As a reminder, France called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following the Russian strike on Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukraine blocked Russia’s report on the occupied territories at the UN climate conference.

The UN called the strike on a school in Komyshuvakha one of the deadliest attacks on civilians.

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