An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

At the same time, non-combat casualties among identified military personnel totaled 14,985. Of these, 7,320 died from illnesses, with nearly half of the cases (about 46%) caused by heart disease, including chronic conditions, cardiomyopathies, acute ischemic events, and heart attacks.

Another 4,921 deaths (32.8% of all non-combat losses) resulted from external causes: the largest number of service members died in traffic accidents (950 cases) and as a result of poisoning or overdose (866); in addition, 656 gunshot wounds under unspecified circumstances and at least 540 suicides were recorded, while in 2,744 cases, the underlying cause of death could not be determined.

According to a broader estimate by the publication “Proekt,” the Rosstat database contains information on a total of 474,000 war-related deaths, and taking into account delays in registration, the actual number of occupiers killed as of September could have reached 573,000 and could rise to 629,000 by the end of 2026.

Source: research by “Agency” and “Proekt” based on a leak from the Rosstat database.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of soldiers who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed Russian hockey player Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also eliminated a Russian world champion in ice climbing.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

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