On Monday, November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes deep behind Russian lines, hitting the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Perm and the Kaleikino oil pumping station in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Perm oil refinery, located more than 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is one of the leading enterprises in the Russian industry with a design capacity of about 13 million metric tons of crude oil per year; produces more than 60 types of products, and supplies fuel to the Russian Federation’s army.

The operation at the facility was carried out in coordination with the “Black Spark” insurgent movement, as a result of which three key process facilities were disabled—the AVT-2 and AVT-5 atmospheric-vacuum distillation columns, without which the initial separation of crude oil into fractions for the production of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and fuel oil—as well as the isomerization unit, which is responsible for increasing the octane rating of gasoline.

On the same day, the Ukrainian military attacked the “Kaleykino” oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan for the second time in a few days — one of the main hubs of Russia’s main oil pipelines, where crude oil is received and blended before being sent to refineries. This time, four storage tanks at the facility were hit, whereas during the previous strike on November 19, three RVSPA-50000 tanks—each with a capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters—were damaged there. The military command emphasized that the Defense Forces will continue to systematically undermine the aggressor’s military and economic potential within the framework of the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan.

Also, on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. A massive fire at the facility was even detected by satellites.

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