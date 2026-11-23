Russia is employing a tactic of launching repeated strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities precisely when repair crews are working there following previous attacks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with journalist Benjamin Verden.

According to the president, after nighttime shelling, energy workers head out to the sites of damage in the morning and promptly begin restoration work. However, the occupiers wait for repairs to begin so they can attack the same facilities again.

Zelenskyy noted that due to such repeated strikes, Ukraine sometimes loses people who are working to restore the energy infrastructure.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Over the course of two days, Russia attacked four DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Equipment was damaged, and fires broke out at several sites.

As a result of the enemy attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, critical energy infrastructure in the region was damaged. This led to widespread power outages in the region.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 128 times in one week: here’s where the power situation is most critical.

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