On Monday, November 23, Russian occupiers fired on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times using drones and artillery, killing two people and wounding three others. This was reported at 6:30 p.m. by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In the Nikopol district—specifically in Nikopol, as well as in the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities — two women, aged 67 and 68, were killed and two others were wounded; the injured are receiving outpatient treatment; a high-rise building, private homes, a warehouse, vehicles, and infrastructure were damaged. In the Sofiivska community of the Kryvyi Rih district, shelling caused a gas station and a truck to catch fire; a 63-year-old man was injured and is also receiving outpatient treatment.

In addition, in the Pidhorodne community of the Dnipro district, private homes, a garage, and infrastructure were damaged; in Pavlohrad, a fire broke out and garages, a truck crane, and a car were damaged; in the Shakhtarsk and Dubovykiv communities of the Synelnykivsky district, cars were damaged, and in the city of Samar, a car caught fire.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Over the course of two days, Russia attacked four DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Equipment was damaged, and fires broke out at several facilities.

As a result of the enemy attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, critical energy infrastructure in the region was damaged. This led to widespread power outages in the region.

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