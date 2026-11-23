On November 23, a NATO Bombardier ARTEMIS II reconnaissance aircraft spent more than seven hours flying over the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, citing a source in air traffic control services.

According to the source, the aircraft was maneuvering over Romania, specifically flying near areas bordering Ukraine.

On the morning of Saturday, November 21, the Estonian Armed Forces issued a warning about a possible drone threat in the counties of Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru. NATO allies scrambled aircraft, including Turkish fighter jets.

On Wednesday, September 23, a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter violated Polish airspace, flying in from the Kaliningrad region. The Russian aircraft remained in Polish airspace for 42 seconds.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense reported a possible violation of the country’s airspace by a Russian military aircraft in the area of the Gulf of Finland. The ministry clarified that the incident is currently under investigation and that all circumstances surrounding the event are being clarified.

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