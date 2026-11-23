Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence has information about Russia’s preparations for new attacks.

The president urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and to stay safe.

He also emphasized the need to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, calling on the U.S. and other partners to make the necessary decisions.

According to Zelenskyy, additional missiles for the Patriot system are needed to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, and Russia must be stopped to prevent further casualties and destruction.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the week ending November 22, Russia launched approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided bombs, and 165 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Twenty regions of the country came under Russian attack.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire group from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to engage the aerial target.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten District of Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

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