On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have collapsed into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced that traffic across the bridge had been suspended.

According to information circulating online, following overnight strikes—possibly by missiles—the vehicle arch of the Crimean Bridge allegedly lost its structural integrity and ended up in the water.

At this time, there is no independent confirmation of a complete collapse of the structure. Nor has any verified data been released that would allow for determining the extent of possible damage.

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Source: Exilenova+

As a reminder, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted due to a second attack on November 17.

The day before, Ukraine had already attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic across it was also blocked.

Earlier in Kerch, drones attacked a military unit guarding the Kerch Bridge.

Chubarov called for the Kerch Bridge to be destroyed as soon as possible.

Prior to this, the Kerch Bridge had been closed twice in Crimea due to explosions.

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