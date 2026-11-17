Between the morning of November 16 and the morning of November 17, Russian troops attacked 15 settlements in 11 communities in Sumy Oblast. In total, nearly 40 strikes were recorded, resulting in injuries to one woman.

According to a report from local authorities, a 60-year-old woman was injured in the Hlukhiv community when an enemy drone struck.

The highest number of strikes was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The Russians used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, guided aerial bombs, and launched a missile strike.

In the Hlukhiv community, private residential homes, an apartment building, civilian infrastructure facilities, and a vehicle were damaged.

In the Shostka community, non-residential premises and residential buildings were damaged, and a vehicle was destroyed.

In the Krasnopil community, private residential buildings were damaged.

In the Stepanivka community, civilian infrastructure facilities, non-residential buildings, an educational institution, and a multi-family residential building were damaged.

In the Sumy community, a private residential building was damaged.

In the Putivl community, civilian infrastructure and a private home were damaged.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, private residential buildings were damaged and destroyed, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Esman community, private residential homes were damaged and destroyed.

In the Berezivka community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

Meanwhile, part of Chernivtsi was left without power following a Russian attack, and trolleybuses are not running.

Over the course of November 16, Russian troops attacked 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 864 strikes.

On the evening of November 16, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

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