On Monday, November 9, Russian troops attacked the village of Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region with “Banderole” rocket-powered drones. The attack left several people wounded and caused damage to a “Nova Poshta” branch and a local store.

“Our community has once again suffered an enemy attack. The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population, striking the Shevchenkove area, destroying homes and infrastructure, and attempting to sow fear and panic among the people,” he said.

Starikov reported that between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., the Russians struck a store in the center of the village and a “Nova Poshta” branch with several “Banderole” rocket-powered drones. Adjacent residential buildings were damaged, and there are injured people.

“I urge all residents to be as vigilant as possible and not to neglect safety rules. No errand, no trip, and no everyday matter is worth a human life,” the head of the SVA said in a statement.

He also urged local residents to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as to evacuate to safer locations.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Serhiy Starikov, head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Military Administration.

The Kharkiv region remains the main target of Russian attacks along the border.

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

Russian troops launched a strike with a jet-powered drone on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike hit a shopping center, causing a fire at the scene. One person is known to have been injured.