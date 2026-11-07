Video: A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults

The occupier asked the commander to feed him, since he hadn’t eaten for three days and wanted to regain his strength to continue his journey the next day. However, instead of help, the soldier heard only curses.

The audio recording was released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

In the Donbas, a Russian soldier with the call sign “Astrakhan” asked his commander to feed him after going three days without food.

The conversation was recorded between soldiers of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation Army.

“Commander, please, feed me today; I’ll move on tomorrow,” the occupier pleads.

However, instead of a promise to bring him food, he heard reproaches from the commander.

“Astrakhan, what makes you think you can just do this—want it today, don’t want it tomorrow? […] You’re already kissing my ass. I don’t know, it’s just too much,” the commander replied.

Later, the commander began to figure out exactly what his subordinate was complaining about: the lack of leave, care packages, or food.

“What are you upset about: that they didn’t take you on leave? Or is there something wrong with the care packages or the food? We’re all dealing with this shit,” the Russian said.

By the end of the conversation, “Astrakhan” still hadn’t received a promise that food would be delivered to him.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that supply issues, food shortages, and exhaustion remain widespread among Russian troops on the front lines.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

As a reminder, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 6, there had been 180 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian troops carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and deployed over 3,600 kamikaze drones.

Recently, operators from the SHADOW PACK unit of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of drone crews, carried out a successful operation to clear Russian positions directly on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW.

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