A Russian drone crashed into a garage cooperative in Poltava and caused a fire

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

Neighboring residential buildings, a farm building, and a car were also damaged.

According to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, emergency services have not received any reports of casualties.

Source: Poltava Regional State Administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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