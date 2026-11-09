A Russian attack on Odessa's infrastructure claimed the lives of three people

Three people were killed in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility. Another person was injured and is in critical condition.

This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Source: Odesa City Military Administration

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

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