Video: In Mykolaiv Oblast, a soldier shot down a Shahed drone with a MANPADS

On the morning of November 9, in the Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian “Shahed”-type jet-powered drone.

The drone was shot down by the crew of “Khmara” interceptors from the 208th Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade using a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

A video of the combat operation was posted on the brigade’s page.

Source: 208th Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “West” destroyed two Russian drones while repelling yet another enemy air attack. To engage the first target, the pilot used an air-to-air missile, and shot down the second with an aircraft cannon.

A pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force with the call sign “West,” while pursuing the first enemy drone, locked onto the target and destroyed it with an air-to-air missile.

As a reminder, during an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed. This was reported by the corps’ press service on October 30.

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