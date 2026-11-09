On November 9, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed in a drone attack. This is the second death of a plant employee in the last few days.

According to an international agency, a worker at the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, was also killed in a drone strike.

In addition, a few days earlier, the IAEA received information about the death of another Zaporizhzhia NPP employee. That man was also killed by a drone strike.

IAEA’s Response

The agency’s Director General, Rafael Grossi, strongly condemned the attacks. He emphasized that such attacks are absolutely unacceptable and directly violate the fundamental principles of nuclear safety.

“All such attacks on nuclear power plant workers must cease immediately,” Grossi stressed.

The IAEA Director General emphasized that personnel at nuclear facilities must be able to carry out their daily duties without undue stress or constant fear for their lives.

This was reported with reference to a statement from the IAEA.

As a reminder, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Energoatom commented on the death of the so-called chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Russia’s accusations regarding the death of the ZNPP engineer.

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