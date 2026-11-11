Ukraine won its first-ever gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in futsal

The Ukrainian women’s futsal team won gold medals at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, defeating Venezuela 4–3 in overtime in the final.

Adelina Vlasenko secured Ukraine’s victory in overtime after a pass from Angelina Zaporozhets; Margarita Ruchka scored twice, and Eva Shchavinska added a goal. This is Ukraine’s first-ever gold medal in this discipline at the Youth Olympic Games since its debut in the competition program in 2018. Prior to this, our team had been unable to qualify for the tournament since futsal made its debut in the competition program in 2018.

This was reported by “Suspilne Sport.”

17-year-old Ukrainian judoka Khazar Heydarov won the first gold medal for the national team at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. The athlete became the champion in the under-66-kg weight class.

Russian track and field athletes have been barred from competing in the Youth Olympic Games, which are taking place this fall in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

“Suspilne Sport” will not broadcast the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. However, the competitions will be available to watch on the “Suspilne Sport” platforms and local “Suspilne” television channels.

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