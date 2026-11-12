Russian drones struck a high-rise building in Odesa

Russian occupiers carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa and its suburbs, during which one of the drones struck a high-rise residential building. Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported the strike.

“As a result of the attack in Odesa, a hit on a high-rise residential building was recorded. No information about casualties has been received so far,” Kipper wrote on his Telegram channel.

A private garage was also damaged.

All relevant emergency services are on the scene. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Source: Odesa Regional State Administration (RSA)

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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