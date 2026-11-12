The SBU stated that Russian cyberattacks have intensified, using NABU investigations

The Security Service of Ukraine reported an intensification of Russia’s attempts to conduct information and psychological operations against the SBU. According to the agency, Russia is using, among other things, materials from investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for this purpose.

“Recently, the Security Service of Ukraine has observed a significant increase in Russia’s activities in conducting information and psychological special operations aimed at discrediting the SBU. The enemy is creating hundreds of different fake news stories, in particular by exploiting recent investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau,” the SBU stated in a post on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The agency notes that the goal of such publications is “to sow discord in Ukrainian society, undermine trust in the state, and create the illusion of a conflict that supposedly exists between the Security Service and Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies.”

In particular, according to the statement, media outlets controlled by Russian intelligence agencies, citing the propaganda outlet “RIA Novosti,” a false story began to spread claiming that NABU had allegedly announced a “contract killing of a Navy officer,” supposedly carried out on the orders of the SBU.

“The information cited in these publications is untrue. Russian propaganda exploited a real crime that took place in September 2026, in which a Ukrainian Navy officer was indeed killed. However, NABU has not issued any statements on this matter, and the investigation of murders does not fall under the Bureau’s jurisdiction,” the statement emphasizes.

The SBU also notes that the perpetrator of the crime was a retiree from the Dnipropetrovsk region who had been recruited by Russian intelligence services. He was apprehended immediately after the crime. The investigation is currently ongoing, and law enforcement officials are establishing all the circumstances of the crime.

“The Security Service of Ukraine once again urges citizens to remain vigilant, not to trust Russian propaganda outlets, and to rely only on information from verified sources. If the enemy is trying to recruit you, or if you or your acquaintances have received suspicious offers, please contact the Security Service of Ukraine: ⁠phone number – 1516, ⁠email: [email protected], ⁠“Burn the FSB Agent” chatbot: t.me/spaly_fsb_bot,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the Center for Public Discourse uncovered a campaign spreading fake news about events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

A false story about armed prisoners escaping in the Kharkiv region was circulated online: the Ukrainian Armed Forces responded to the disinformation.

Several Russian military bloggers publicly accused Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, of lying about the advance of Russian troops in Donbas. The statements by the military leadership drew criticism even among supporters of the war against Ukraine.

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