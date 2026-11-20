As of the morning of November 20, 2026, the 1,731st day of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is underway. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 2,150 Russian soldiers.

The Defense Forces also destroyed one tank, 32 armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, four multiple-launch rocket systems, one air defense system, two ground-based robotic systems, 738 drones, 369 enemy vehicles, and three units of specialized equipment.

In total, 278 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 72 airstrikes, during which it dropped 236 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 5,120 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,106 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 26 of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Zarichchia, Seredyna-Buda, Doroshivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Korenok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Mala Slobidka, Vovkivka, Hirky, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Atynske, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Kyanytsia, Yunakivka, Mogrytsia, Luzhky, Khrapivshchyna, Myropillia, Zapsillia, Neskuchne in Sumy Oblast; Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast. The settlements of Vilshanka, Kyianitsa, and Khrapivshchyna were subjected to airstrikes.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions over the past day, the aggressor carried out 10 attacks, launched four airstrikes using 10 guided aerial bombs, and fired 149 rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Okhrimivka, Aniskine, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched a single assault toward Kupiansk.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas around the settlements of Yampil, Kryva Luka, and in the direction of Dibrova, Mykolaivka, and Orekhuvatka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vilne, as well as toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, Kucherove Yar, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz.

The enemy carried out 24 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne, and Molodetske, as well as toward Hulyve and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy made two attempts to break through our defenders’ lines near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions nine times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Novoye Zaporozhye, Rizdvyanka, Yegorivka, and near Rybne, Verkhnya Tersa, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, four attacks were recorded toward Novopavlivka, Novoyakovlivka, and near Stepove.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russians carried out 248 attacks over the past 24 hours—the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors are under pressure. Shilivka remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Russian claims are untrue. In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, operators from the Apex unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the “Forpost” brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

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