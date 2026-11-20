On November 20, in the Bucha District of the Kyiv Region, two people—a man and a woman—were injured as a result of a Russian attack. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries and acute stress reactions. A private residential building in the district was also damaged.

Further damage was reported in the Brovary district. There, two office and administrative buildings belonging to businesses, a private home, and a car were damaged.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on the consequences of the attack.

Kyiv Oblast is among the regions with the weakest energy infrastructure protection, according to Kalashnik.

There were 278 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk direction—General Staff.

Russia attacked Zhovti Vody in the Dnipropetrovsk region; five people were wounded.

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