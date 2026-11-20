In Lviv, two people were killed and others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the morning of November 20. In addition, a ticket terminal at the Sknyliv train station was hit, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

According to him, rescue workers and other emergency services are on the scene at the station.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being clarified. City officials promise to release additional information once it has been confirmed.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Lviv and the surrounding region following Russian attacks. As a result of Russian shelling in Lviv on November 20, two cars and the windows of a dormitory were damaged, and a private home was damaged in the village of Lysynychi. A rocket fragment was also found on one of the city’s streets, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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