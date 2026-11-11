In the captured town of Oleshky, Russian military activity has dropped sharply

After the ceasefire ended in occupied Oleshky, Russian military activity dropped sharply. At present, the invaders are practically nowhere to be seen on the city’s streets, according to the Defense Forces.

“They brought in ammunition and artillery, and rotated their personnel. But since these troops received provisions and ammunition, they’re basically staying out of the streets and are now holed up in basements,” he noted.

According to Drogal, Ukrainian defenders are monitoring the airspace over Oleshky, which remains under their control.

“That’s why the enemy is currently not very active in the city itself; its troops are hardly ever seen on the streets,” the military official emphasized.

Humanitarian Mission in Oleshky

As a reminder, a humanitarian ceasefire was in effect in Oleshky from October 27 to November 1. It was implemented under the coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

As part of the operation, essential aid was delivered to the region for local residents, and nearly 800 civilians who were at risk due to the fighting and the Russian occupation were evacuated.

This was stated by Marine Corps spokesperson Pavlo Drohal during a televised marathon.

President Zelenskyy announced the deployment of additional Russian forces to Oleshky — RMF24.

Video: A Russian TV channel aired a propaganda segment about Oleshky, making accusations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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