On the night of November 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Proton-Elektrotex” facility in Russia.

Initially, it was assumed that the missiles had struck Building No. 48; however, OSINT analysts considered the possibility that the strike had targeted a site belonging to the company “Rubetek Rus,” located on the factory grounds.

According to investigators, the company has ties to the Russian defense-industrial complex.

However, after verifying information from a confidential source, analysts concluded that “Rubetek Rus” is legally registered in Skolkovo; therefore, it is likely that the production facilities of “Proton-Elektrotex” were the ones struck.

There were also reports of a second strike on the facility, this time with “Neptune” missiles.

Source: OSINT Varta

On the evening of October 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike against the “Proton” facility in Orel, Russia. At least five Storm Shadow / SCALP cruise missiles may have been used in the attack. Published footage shows significant damage to one of the production facilities, which may have been completely destroyed.

In the Russian city of Orel, the Proton plant—which manufactures electronic components for industry and specialized equipment—suffered significant damage following the missile strike. According to Russian media reports and published photographs, at least one production hall at the plant was destroyed, and part of the floors, the roof, and the building’s facade collapsed. According to Ukrainian sources, the plant’s products are also used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

On Saturday, October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

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