The head of the Russian negotiating team, pseudo-historian Vladimir Medinsky, stated in Abu Dhabi that Russia would regain control of “every span of its land.” SBS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi calculated how much such a “pyaď” would cost the occupiers.

“A ‘fathom’ is a Russian unit of measurement equal to the length of an average worm’s penis (17.78 cm). For ‘every span of land’ that they are once again promising to take back from Ukraine today, a worm will bury an average of 701 units of its own manpower in the ground each day throughout November (using only the forces of the SBS Birds). 7,431 on the SBS Birds’ counter as of 6:40 p.m. on November 11. “Which means we’ll definitely take out twenty thousand enemy dicks this month—a length of thirty-five soccer fields’ worth of dicks, if they’re not lying about the standard length of a worm’s dick. Such is the current price of a worm-like little bastard. My apologies, I couldn’t help myself after hearing about the “pyaedi.” We will stand firm. Moscow will fall,” wrote Robert Brovdi.

Source: Brovdi’s Telegram channel.

As a reminder, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia will be satisfied with the results of the negotiations only after victory and the signing of a peace agreement on its own terms. He also stated that territories where the Russian flag has been raised should not return to Ukrainian control, and that Russia will take all the lands it considers its own.

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to that, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

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