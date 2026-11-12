Russian shelling of the Kherson community claimed one life

Over the past 24 hours, one civilian was killed as a result of Russian attacks on settlements in the Kherson City Community. The enemy used aircraft, artillery, and drones, causing damage to apartment buildings, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported on November 12.

Three settlements in the municipality—Kherson, Komyshany, and Antonivka—came under attack from Russian aircraft, artillery, and drones.

Residential buildings were damaged by airstrikes, artillery shells, and drone strikes: apartments in high-rise buildings and residents’ private homes were destroyed.

Rescue workers, utility crews, and police are on the ground at the sites of the strikes, documenting war crimes committed by the Russian army.

Source: Yaroslav Shanko

On the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the strike, a local woman sustained serious injuries and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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