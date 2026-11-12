Russia has left Kostopil and part of the Rivne region without power

On the night of November 11–12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the attack, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

The enemy struck energy facilities and residential areas in the region. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities.

Settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, including the city of Kostopil, are without power.

Critical infrastructure facilities are switching to power from generators.

Source: Rivne Regional State Administration

Earlier, the Russians attacked energy facilities in the Cherkasy region, causing power outages.

As a reminder, Russia attacked an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, leaving part of the district without power.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, according to a statement on November 10 by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

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