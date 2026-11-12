Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 2,150 Russian soldiers. These figures on the occupying army’s losses, as of November 12, 2026, were released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of November 12, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,616,330 (+2,150) individuals;

tanks – 12,471 (+3);

armored combat vehicles – 25,720 (+14);

artillery systems – 52,278 (+47);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,269 (+3);

air defense systems – 1,756 (+0);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,130 (+8) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 605,923 (+1,013) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 173,838 (+312) units;

special equipment – 4,899 (+5) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces airdropped a ground robot onto the left bank of the Dnipro River.

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