The Center for Public Diplomacy explained what information should not be published following shelling incidents

The Center for Countering Disinformation, together with the Office of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has launched an information campaign aimed at reminding the public of the importance of protecting information in the wake of Russian shelling.

The Center warns that published photos, videos, and even messages in chat rooms can become a source of information for the Russians. Such materials help the enemy assess the consequences of strikes, gather intelligence, and plan new attacks.

Separately, experts warn against offers of money in exchange for photos, videos, or other information about the consequences of the shelling.

As part of the campaign, the Center explains exactly what information should not be shared and how to respond if a reward is offered for providing it. The relevant recommendations have been published in an infographic.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

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