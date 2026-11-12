Russia Refused to Discuss De-escalation in the Black Sea and Attacks on the Energy Sector, Says Zelenskyy

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it did not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Moscow’s Position on Strikes and Shipping

According to the head of state, Ukraine once again attempted to negotiate steps that could reduce the intensity of the war. Specifically, the discussion centered on de-escalation in the Black Sea and a halt to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

However, the Russian side refused to discuss these issues.



Unfortunately, yesterday the Russians stated that they were not authorized to discuss measures that could alleviate the horrors of this war, and this happened despite yet another attempt on our part to achieve de-escalation in the Black Sea and a halt to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. But in response, our delegation was told that the Russian leader is furious and wants to continue launching strikes,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 during his speech at the 9th Summit of the European Political Community.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy outlined the issues Russia refused to discuss in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: What security guarantees can Ukraine expect?

Talks in Abu Dhabi: What will be discussed on the second day and what results are expected.

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