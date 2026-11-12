Fragments of an unidentified drone were found among vineyards in Moldova

On Thursday, November 12, debris from a drone was discovered among the vineyards in the Ștefan Vodă district of Moldova.

Specialists from the Center for Technical Forensics and Forensic Medical Examination were dispatched to the scene. They are to examine the find and determine the type and origin of the drone.

The police urged local residents not to approach the debris or touch any suspicious objects until the investigation is complete.

Source: Moldovan police

Earlier, Russian drones once again entered the airspace of Romania and Moldova.

The violation of Moldova’s airspace by Russian drones may be a deliberate act by Russia.

Two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace on the morning of November 11, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

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