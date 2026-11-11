Ukraine has likely begun using the Israeli HiSky satellite system to control attack drones.

According to journalists, since late October, Russian military sources have reported finding HiSky components in the wreckage of Ukrainian drones.

Unlike Starlink, this system, according to the publication, provides communication coverage across a significant portion of Russia’s European territory. It allows operators to receive data on strike results, change targets, and adjust drone routes during flight.

The Ukrainian command has neither confirmed nor denied the use of HiSky.

Source: Yle

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that SpaceX founder Elon Musk became a party to the war by providing Ukraine with Starlink satellite communications following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been instructed to preserve all relevant documents.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

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