Defense forces struck the training staff of the Russian “Rubicon” unmanned systems unit in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk.

The enemy target was located 107 km from the front line.

The operation was carried out jointly by units of the Harpy Group of the “South” military group, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the SBU’s Special Operations Center “A,” and the 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment.

The targets were instructors who were training Russian drone operators and passing on their combat experience to them. The elimination of these experienced specialists may impact the training of new crews and the effectiveness of the Russian army’s use of UAVs.

Source: “South” Military Group

As a reminder, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to carry out combat missions on Russian territory. In particular, operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted special operations behind enemy lines, inflicting losses on the enemy and disrupting logistical routes.

Russian troops continue offensive operations on various sections of the front, but have not achieved significant success due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are also striking enemy positions and hindering their movements.

On the night of November 8, in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a strike was carried out against a Russian military base located within the “Fakel” camp. According to preliminary reports, 17 consecutive hits were recorded on the facility.

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