Russian generals are reporting fictitious victories to Putin using AI — FT

The Russian Armed Forces command is reportedly providing Vladimir Putin with videos generated by artificial intelligence that purportedly show the capture of Ukrainian towns and villages.

The Financial Times reports this, citing sources close to the Russian president.

According to the publication’s sources, Putin’s desire for victory on the front lines is forcing generals to exaggerate their successes. Information about the capture of settlements passes through several levels of command and eventually reaches the General Staff and the president, even though in reality Russian units may have already retreated from those positions.

Due to these false reports, the command issues orders to attack subsequent positions based on fabricated successes. This leads to significant casualties on both sides.

According to the FT, dozens of fake videos depicting the capture of Ukrainian towns and villages are already circulating and are even making their way into official reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense. In particular, in October, the ministry published a video showing a Russian soldier allegedly raising a flag in a damaged building in Dobropillia.

Ruslan Leviev, head of the Conflict Intelligence Team, stated that the video shows signs of editing—in particular, the flag’s position changes abruptly.

Between June and August, ISW analysts identified at least 35 videos of Russian soldiers that may have been created using AI. Ten of them are highly likely to be fake.

Source: Financial Times

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