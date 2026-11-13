Video: Ukrainian B-2 drone broke through the fire of a Russian mobile unit

A Russian mobile fire team attempted to shoot down a Ukrainian B-2 strike drone with small arms but was unable to stop it. The drone continued its flight and struck an enemy military truck.

The moment of the attack was captured on video, which was posted online.

Noticing the drone approaching, Russian troops opened fire on it with small arms. Despite the attempt to intercept it, the Ukrainian drone evaded the attack and reached its target.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/original-70.mp4

As a result, the B-2 attacked a truck belonging to the Russian occupiers.

Paratroopers destroyed a command post equipped with Russian Molniya drones in the Huliaipole area.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian ammunition and drone depots, a command post in Crimea, and facilities belonging to the Rubicon unit.

As a reminder, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out successful strikes on several key military targets of the Russian occupiers throughout October 21 and into the night of October 22. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military detected and destroyed a Russian “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system, which the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aviation.

Read us on