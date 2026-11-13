Last week, the Save Ukraine team evacuated eight Ukrainians who had been subjected to threats, psychological pressure, and coercion by the occupiers.

Among those rescued were 5-year-old Matviy, whose grandfather was imprisoned by the invaders for speaking Ukrainian, and 16-year-old Maksym, whom his mother had been hiding from the Russian education system.

To leave the occupied territory, the boy was forced to obtain a Russian passport.

19-year-old Vlad was humiliated because of his Ukrainian heritage, and at his school, students were forced to write letters to Russian soldiers and collect supplies for them. Later, the young man was forcibly registered for military service in Russia.

Currently, all those rescued are in territory controlled by Ukraine, undergoing rehabilitation and receiving psychological support. In total, Save Ukraine has helped bring more than 1,900 children back from the occupied territories.

Source: Save Ukraine

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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