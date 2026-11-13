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News War with the russian federation

Occupiers attacked a gas station in the Chernihiv region: a fire broke out

UA NEWS 13 November 2026 20:54
Occupiers attacked a gas station in the Chernihiv region: a fire broke out

On November 13, Russian invaders struck a gas station in the Chernihiv region.

The attack sparked a fire. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

According to the State Emergency Service, there were no casualties.

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Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of September 23 and into the morning, Russian troops continued to attack Kyiv with drones. In the Holosiivskyi district, a drone struck a gas station, and a warehouse was also damaged.

The debris from the drones that struck the gas station in Kyiv bore a manufacturing date of August 28, 2026. 

On the night of June 29, Russian occupation forces attacked a gas station in the Poltava district with a drone

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