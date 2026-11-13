In two weeks, Ukraine bombed half of Russia's gasoline production facilities

Over the past two weeks, Ukrainian drones have attacked at least nine Russian oil refineries.

All five of the country’s largest refineries—from Siberia to the Baltic Sea—were targeted.

According to Serhiy Vakulenko, a senior research fellow at the Carnegie Berlin Center, the targeted facilities accounted for about 55% of Russia’s gasoline production. The extent of the damage could lead to the shutdown of some production capacity.

Among the targeted facilities are the Omsk, Ryazan, and Volgograd refineries, the Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the Leningrad Region, and facilities near Nizhny Novgorod. Plants in the Samara Region, Bashkortostan, and the Krasnodar Krai were also hit.

An expert warns that if Ukraine is able to repeat such large-scale attacks every two to three weeks for several months, this could create a new reality for the Russian economy and trigger serious fuel supply problems.

On the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery—is located. A fire broke out on the plant’s grounds following the strike, and explosions continued to be heard nearby.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer by output, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.



Read us on