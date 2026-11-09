On November 9, Russian occupiers struck a warehouse in Odesa where food supplies for kindergartens and schools were stored. A fire broke out after the strike.

Three people were killed—two women and one man. Another woman with serious injuries was hospitalized, and medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care.

Relevant emergency services are on the scene, and efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are underway. Details regarding the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Source: Odesa Regional Military Administration