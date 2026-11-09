The Russians destroyed a warehouse containing food supplies for kindergartens and schools in Odesa
On November 9, Russian occupiers struck a warehouse in Odesa where food supplies for kindergartens and schools were stored. A fire broke out after the strike.
Three people were killed—two women and one man. Another woman with serious injuries was hospitalized, and medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care.
Relevant emergency services are on the scene, and efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are underway. Details regarding the extent of the damage are being clarified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.
On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.
Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.