The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports that Russia is building a large-scale media influence network in Africa to create a favorable environment and recruit local citizens into the Russian army.

The Russian state-run agency “Sputnik” , through its offices in Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam, partner radio stations in 10 countries, and the GlobUs digital platform, disseminates anti-Western and anti-Ukrainian narratives, reaching an audience of up to 300 million people.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, as of October 2026, data had been verified on 5,451 citizens from 43 African countries who had signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. Africans are lured under the guise of civilian work and then sent to assault units on the most dangerous sections of the front line, as also confirmed by an investigation by the UN Independent International Commission on October 26, 2026.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The Russian command is deploying recruited foreigners from African and Asian countries to assault operations in the Huliaipole sector. According to the Ukrainian military, these foreigners are promised civilian jobs or safe contract service, but upon arrival, they are sent to the front lines.

Russia is recruiting mercenaries from countries in the Global South to fight against Ukraine.

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