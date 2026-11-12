Sobyanin claimed that 51 drones were allegedly shot down as they approached Moscow

On the evening of November 12, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a series of updates regarding new drones that were allegedly flying toward the Russian capital. According to his latest statements, air defense forces have already shot down 51 drones. Due to the threat, temporary restrictions were imposed at all four Moscow airports.

Throughout the evening, Sobyanin repeatedly posted updates on the operations of Russia’s air defense forces. Initially, he reported the destruction of individual groups of drones, and later began reporting new waves of attacks. In his posts, the mayor of Moscow regularly reiterated that the drones were allegedly being shot down as they approached the city, and that emergency services were working at the crash sites. “The Ministry of Defense’s air defense system has destroyed another 15 drones. Emergency service specialists are working at the crash sites,” Sobyanin wrote in one of his posts.

Later, he reported the destruction of another 10 drones, and then—new groups of five drones each. The number of reports of downed targets continued to rise throughout the evening. According to the Russian publication “Moscow 24,” as of 10:45 p.m. Moscow time, Sobyanin had already reported 51 drones flying toward the capital that had been destroyed.

Restrictions were imposed at Moscow airports

Amid reports of the attack, operations were restricted at all four Moscow airports—Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky. Initially, some airports suspended the arrival and departure of flights. Later, according to Russian media reports, the airports resumed operations with restrictions: planes were allowed to arrive and depart only with the approval of the relevant authorities.

These measures could have caused delays and changes to flight schedules. Passengers had to monitor updates from the airports. At the same time, Sobyanin did not report any casualties or significant damage resulting from this attack. He merely noted that emergency services were working at the sites where debris had fallen.

Information regarding the number of downed drones is being released by the Russian side. There is currently no independent confirmation of the reported figures, nor is there complete information about the consequences of the attack. This was reported by the mayor of Moscow.

At the Bratsk Aluminum Plant in the Irkutsk Region of the Russian Federation, a powerful explosion occurred involving a forklift in one of the production halls. The moment of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

Reports from Russia indicate a large-scale attack on the Omsk Oil Refinery—one of the largest in the country. According to preliminary information, explosions have been heard at the facility for over two hours.

Read us on