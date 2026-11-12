Water rates will rise in Kharkiv—how much will residents have to pay?

Starting January 1, 2027, residents of Kharkiv will pay more for water supply and wastewater services. The City Council’s Executive Committee has already approved the new rates: a cubic meter of water will cost 57.50 UAH, and wastewater services will cost 27.99 UAH. In total, residents will pay 85.49 UAH per cubic meter for both services, up from the current 69.24 UAH.

The Kharkiv City Council’s Executive Committee adopted the decision to change the rates on November 12. The new prices will take effect on January 1, 2027. They will apply to consumers who are not businesses operating in the centralized water supply and wastewater disposal sector. According to the new calculations, one cubic meter of water will cost 57.50 UAH, including VAT. For wastewater services—that is, the removal and treatment of wastewater—consumers will have to pay an additional 27.99 UAH per cubic meter.

Currently, Kharkiv residents pay 48.63 UAH for water supply and 20.61 UAH for wastewater disposal. Thus, the total cost of the two services will increase from 69.24 to 85.49 UAH per cubic meter. The difference will be 16.25 UAH, or approximately 23.5%.

Why Are Rates Rising in Kharkiv?

The City Council’s Department of Economy and Municipal Property explained that the price adjustment is due to rising costs of providing services. Among the main reasons cited are the cost of electricity, water treatment chemicals, and other materials. City officials noted that the previous rates no longer cover the production costs of the services. Therefore, they described the adjustment as a necessary step.

Separate rates were also approved for companies operating in the centralized water supply and wastewater disposal sectors. Starting January 1, 2027, these rates will be 26.22 UAH per cubic meter of water and 10.12 UAH per cubic meter of wastewater. All amounts include VAT.

How Much Will Water Cost in Other Cities?

The Kharkiv City Council also compared the new rates with the proposed rates for 2027 in other Ukrainian cities. According to the city council, the total cost of water supply and wastewater disposal will be nearly 111 UAH per cubic meter in Kyiv, nearly 110 UAH in Dnipro, about 102 UAH in Odesa, and over 97 UAH in Lviv.

In Kharkiv, after the increase, the total cost of the two services will be 85.49 UAH per cubic meter. According to the city council’s calculations, among the 17 cities included in the comparison, only three will have a lower total water bill than Kharkiv. Thus, starting in early 2027, Kharkiv residents will see an increase in the cost of utility services. The new rates will apply to both water supply and wastewater disposal, and the total price per cubic meter will rise by more than 16 hryvnias. This information comes from the Kharkiv City Council.

On the afternoon of November 11, Russian occupation forces carried out a drone strike on the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv. Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack, and at least one other person was injured.

In the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, one person was injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the night of November 11. The strike hit the grounds of a garage cooperative, causing a massive fire that spread over 900 square meters.

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