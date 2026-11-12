Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy and heating facilities in Bila Tserkva

On the evening of November 12, Russian drones struck energy and heating infrastructure facilities in the Bila Tserkva community in Kyiv Oblast.

“The enemy is attacking our community again. Enemy drones are heading our way almost every hour. There have been strikes. The facilities under attack are the ones that provide electricity and heat to the homes of Bila Tserkva residents,” the Bila Tserkva City Territorial Community reported. Due to damage to critical infrastructure, the community faces the threat of disruptions to public utilities, and relevant services are already preparing to address the consequences of the shelling.

Source: Bila Tserkva City Territorial Community.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, and Obukhiv districts of Kyiv Oblast following an enemy attack on energy facilities on the evening of November 12.

Consumers are complaining that even after the power comes back on, it goes out again fairly quickly—even when it is not a scheduled, emergency, or urgent outage. A DTEK power engineer explained the reason.

Throughout October, DTEK energy workers restored power to more than 6.7 million households in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without power due to Russian shelling.

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