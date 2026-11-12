The latest round of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine failed to produce a breakthrough.

Following two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting lasted about two hours.

According to Bloomberg, citing a source close to the Kremlin, the positions of Russia and Ukraine have not changed, and the visit by the American representatives was described as more of a “courtesy visit.”

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner acknowledged that significant differences remain between the parties and that there is no trust. He identified territorial issues as the most difficult matter.

Sławomir Dembski, a professor of international relations, believes that the current talks do not lay a political foundation for peace. In his view, they may help with prisoner exchanges and the resolution of other practical issues, but they do not resolve the key disagreements between the parties.

Source: Bloomberg

Following a meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of negotiations would be announced.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, met the American delegation at Vnukovo Airport.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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