Russian authorities awarded firewood to the families of the occupiers

The Russian authorities have launched a service through the “Gosuslugi” portal to apply for benefits for the purchase of solid fuel—firewood or coal—or to receive it in kind for participants in the war against Ukraine and their families.

“This service will help you apply for a payment to purchase solid fuel or to receive it in kind,” according to information from the specialized resource “Veterans of the Special Military Operation.”

The occupiers themselves, their spouses, children, or parents are eligible to receive compensation once a year for a single dwelling with stove heating, provided they are registered in the relevant region; the amount of the payments depends on the Russian Federation’s constituent entity and ranges, in particular, from 11,300 rubles (about 5,650 UAH) in the Tambov Region to 32,000 rubles (about 16,000 UAH) in the northern districts of the Irkutsk Region.

Source: The Moscow Times.

The fuel crisis in Russia has added 0.7–0.8 percentage points to the overall inflation rate. This was stated by Andrei Gangan, director of the Bank of Russia’s Monetary Policy Department.

A debate has erupted within the Russian government over whether to feed Russians larvae.

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