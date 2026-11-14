Another day in Ukraine’s war for independence brought fresh losses to the Russian invaders. On November 13, they lost 1,710 personnel and 33 artillery systems.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces

also destroyed:

six tanks—total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion have now reached 12,478;

19 armored combat vehicles: 25,750 units;

two multiple-launch rocket systems: 2,273 units;

four ground-based robotic systems: 3,140 units;

448 operational-tactical-level UAVs: 607,531 units;

302 vehicles and tankers: 174,609 units.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying the enemy’s personnel, weapons, military equipment, and logistical assets. This weakens the enemy’s offensive capabilities, hinders the replenishment of resources and the resupply of troops, and reduces Russia’s ability to continue its armed aggression against Ukraine. Thus, the enemy’s total personnel losses to date amount to 1,620,630 Russian terrorists.

As a reminder, Bryansk artist Innokenty Kurbatov, who became the subject of a meme about the “imperfection of society,” was killed in action in Ukraine approximately one month after being deployed to the front lines.

In October, Russian actor Yefim Startsev was killed during the war in Ukraine at the age of 50.

A Russian European weightlifting champion was killed in the war against Ukraine.

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