Overnight, air defense forces managed to shoot down or neutralize 52 Shahed drones

On the night of November 13–14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, including 61 jet-powered ones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

According to military sources, during the nighttime attack, Russia deployed Shahed-type strike UAVs—including 61 jet-powered ones—as well as “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” decoy drones.

The drones were launched from several directions: Bryansk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk within the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeysk in Crimea. Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were deployed to repel the air attack.

According to preliminary data as of 7:30 a.m., Ukrainian air defense shot down or neutralized 81 enemy drones. Among them were 52 Shahed jet drones, as well as “Gerbera” drones and other types of drones.

At the same time, airstrikes were recorded at eight locations. Debris from downed drones fell at two additional locations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

As a reminder, on November 13, Russian invaders struck a gas station in the Chernihiv region.

Throughout the day on November 13, the occupiers fired on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 20 times.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed.