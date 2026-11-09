Search and rescue operations are continuing in Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following a Russian airstrike on November 2.

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 55 victims from the rubble; 30 of them have already been identified.

According to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, 19 more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The search is being conducted under the threat of Russian drones, which are attacking people and equipment. Police anti-drone units are providing security at the site.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin, Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration