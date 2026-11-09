There may still be 19 people trapped under the rubble in Komyshuvas following a Russian airstrike
Search and rescue operations are continuing in Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following a Russian airstrike on November 2.
Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 55 victims from the rubble; 30 of them have already been identified.
According to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, 19 more people may still be trapped under the rubble.
The search is being conducted under the threat of Russian drones, which are attacking people and equipment. Police anti-drone units are providing security at the site.
Source: Mykhailo Semikin, Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration
As a reminder, on November 6, rescuers discovered the bodies of nine more victims of the Russian strike in Komyshuvakha.
The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for funerals, and the injured will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.
The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT.