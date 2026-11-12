Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles; explosions were heard in the capital

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

Explosions are being heard in the capital due to the ballistic missiles Russia launched at the city. The surrounding region is also under attack.

The Russians likely struck the Epicenter in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

As a reminder, Russia attacked an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, leaving part of the district without power.

The Russian strike on the Khmelnytskyi region damaged a facility, and one person was injured.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on November 10.

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