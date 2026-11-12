Russia attacked the Kyiv region; a truck driver was seriously injured near Brovary

On the night of November 12, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Near Brovary, a truck carrying household chemicals caught fire as a result of the shelling, and in the Obukhiv district, a company’s production and warehouse facilities were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, a company’s production and warehouse facilities were damaged and partially destroyed as a result of the Russian strike. A fire broke out there after the attack, which emergency responders quickly extinguished.

Employees were on the company’s premises at the time of the shelling. However, after the air raid alert was sounded, they all evacuated the danger zone.

No one was injured as a result of the attack in the Obukhiv district.

Meanwhile, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported on the aftermath of a missile strike near the warehouse facilities on Ob’izna Street.

A truck loaded with household chemicals caught fire there. The driver, born in 1972, sustained severe head injuries, eye damage, and wounds to his arm and thigh.

The victim was hospitalized. He is currently in the hospital in moderate condition, and medical staff are providing him with all necessary care.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces again attacked Ukraine with missiles and strike drones. In total, the enemy used various types of missiles and 123 UAVs. Air defense forces neutralized 94 aerial targets.

On the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the strike, a local resident sustained serious injuries and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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